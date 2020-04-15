Deadline for election-related letters

The Daily News has set a Friday, May 1, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the May 12 primary election. Any related letters received after May 1 will not be published.
Election-related letters received through May 1 will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News.
The goal is to finish publishing election-related letters by Tuesday, May 5.
That ensures adequate time before the May 12 election for a response or clarification if any misleading or inaccurate information inadvertently is contained in an election-related letter.