The Daily News has set a Friday, May 1, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the May 12 primary election. Any related letters received after May 1 will not be published.

Election-related letters received through May 1 will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News.

The goal is to finish publishing election-related letters by Tuesday, May 5.

That ensures adequate time before the May 12 election for a response or clarification if any misleading or inaccurate information inadvertently is contained in an election-related letter.

As lockdowns ease, virus fears persist for shoppers, workers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The first tentative steps in lifting the economically crippling coronavirus restrictions in Europe and China are running into resistance, with shoppers and other customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid the newly restored freedoms coul…

Deadline for election-related letters

