The Daily News has set a Tuesday, April 26, cut-off date for receiving letters pertaining to the primary election on Tuesday, May 10.

Letters received by the deadline will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News with a goal to finish publishing them by Tuesday, May 3, a week before the election. Those with questions may contact the managing editor at 371-1020 or 1-877-371-1020.

Any election-related letters received after April 26 will not be published. They must be no more than 250 words to be included as a free letter on the Commentary page. Anything longer than that may be included in a Focus on Politics ad for a fee.

Letters may be submitted by email to editor@norfolkdailynews.com, by fax at 402-371-5802 and by mail: Daily News, Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702

In other news

Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?

NEW YORK (AP) — When Mahlet Berhanemeskel gets back to her New York City home from her 90-minute commute, she doesn’t feel like cooking. So instead she orders food like BLTs, Cheez-Its and cookies from an app called Gorillas. It’s affordable and takes 10 minutes.

Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

BEIJING (AP) — Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower.