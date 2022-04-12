The Daily News has set a Tuesday, April 26, cut-off date for receiving letters pertaining to the primary election on Tuesday, May 10.

Letters received by the deadline will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News with a goal to finish publishing them by Tuesday, May 3, a week before the election. Those with questions may contact the managing editor at 371-1020 or 1-877-371-1020.

Any election-related letters received after April 26 will not be published. They must be no more than 250 words to be included as a free letter on the Commentary page. Anything longer than that may be included in a Focus on Politics ad for a fee.

Letters may be submitted by email to editor@norfolkdailynews.com, by fax at 402-371-5802 and by mail: Daily News, Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702.

