The Daily News has set a Friday, May 1, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the May 12 primary election. Any related letters received after May 1 will not be published.

Election-related letters — with a 200-word limit — received through May 1 will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News. The goal is to finish publishing election-related letters by Tuesday, May 5.

That ensures adequate time before the May 12 election for a response or clarification if any misleading or inaccurate information inadvertently is contained in an election-related letter. Letters to the editor may be emailed to editor@norfolkdailynews.com or mailed to P.O. Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702.

For those who need more space to express their views, “Focus on Politics” offers a place where election-related information may be published for a fee. For more on “Focus on Politics,” email sbates@norfolkdailynews.com or call 402-371-1020.

Northeast hosts virtual forums with students, faculty

Members of the Student Leadership Association (SLA) at Northeast Community College regularly keep in contact with their peers, but with no students on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did the next best thing: They started hosting virtual forums. 

New Zealand tames virus; France, Spain reveal lockdown exits

PARIS (AP) — France and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, were laying out separate roadmaps Tuesday for lifting their lockdowns, while signs emerged that the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia.