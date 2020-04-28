Letters deadline
The Daily News has set a Friday, May 1, cut-off date for receiving letters to the editor pertaining to the May 12 primary election. Any related letters received after May 1 will not be published.
Election-related letters — with a 200-word limit — received through May 1 will be printed in subsequent issues of the Daily News. The goal is to finish publishing election-related letters by Tuesday, May 5.
That ensures adequate time before the May 12 election for a response or clarification if any misleading or inaccurate information inadvertently is contained in an election-related letter. Letters to the editor may be emailed to editor@norfolkdailynews.com or mailed to P.O. Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702.
For those who need more space to express their views, “Focus on Politics” offers a place where election-related information may be published for a fee. For more on “Focus on Politics,” email sbates@norfolkdailynews.com or call 402-371-1020.