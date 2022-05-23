STANTON — The community of Stanton blasted into summer on Saturday as youngsters lined the town’s Main Street to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities.
The Stanton Public Library lit the fuse for the event with a federally funded $4,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant, given in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Making the application along with librarian Tami Barth were the Friends of the Library organization.
Musicians, bouncy houses and giant board games utilizing the street as the game board and children as markers were just a few of the activities keeping attendees busy.
The Stanton County Historical Society museum and historical schoolhouse were open for viewing, plus a virtual reality truck encouraged kids to walk with dinosaurs, join in a safari or step on the moon.
Personnel from the Horn T Zoo at Monroe brought wild animals to show, and children rode ponies provided from Dusty Road Pony Rides and Petting Zoo, among other events of the day.