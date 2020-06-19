DAV to host guest speaker Anthony McPhillips

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8 will be meeting next Wednesday at the Norfolk American Legion at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Anthony McPhillips, a Stanton County veterans service officer, will answer questions regarding veteran benefits.
DAV also is seeking volunteers to drive veterans to the VA hospital in Omaha. If interested, call Ron Haselhorst at 402-649-0123. The DAV is planning to resume trips beginning Wednesday, July 1.
Anyone wishing to join DAV can find an application at the meeting Wednesday night.