DAV to host guest speaker Anthony McPhillips

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8 will be meeting next Wednesday at the Norfolk American Legion at 6 p.m. Guest speaker Anthony McPhillips, a Stanton County veterans service officer, will answer questions regarding veteran benefits.

DAV also is seeking volunteers to drive veterans to the VA hospital in Omaha. If interested, call Ron Haselhorst at 402-649-0123. The DAV is planning to resume trips beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Anyone wishing to join DAV can find an application at the meeting Wednesday night.

Japan’s economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

Japan’s economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

TOKYO (AP) — The roller coasters are back running in Tokyo but with requests to not scream. Restaurants are offering more take-out and outdoor seating. Major retailer Uniqlo’s new “cool and dry” mask, three for 990 yen ($9), sold out Friday shortly after it was put on the shelves.

Carjacker sits on driver, leads officers on chase

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the driver and took off, pinning her on the seat while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers called out sick Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing.