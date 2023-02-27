The third annual Downtown Norfolk Concert Series is slated to take place this summer in River Point Square, between Third Street and Norfolk Avenue. These events are free to the public and open to all ages.
The Downtown Norfolk Association is hosting this concert series again this year with the addition of a fourth concert, all taking place on Friday evenings. The beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m., the opening act playing from 6 to 7 p.m., and the headliner performing from 7 to 11 p.m. A portion of Third Street will be closed for the beer garden from Norfolk Avenue south to the alley.
The first concert will be Friday, June 2, featuring Trick Police, a Cheap Trick tribute band based out of Omaha. In addition to performing popular Cheap Trick hits, the band also focuses on the live music experience guests are after, including performing in authentic Cheap Trick attire. Trick Police will play from 9 to 11 p.m. that evening. Opening for Trick Police will be Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, a party band.
The second concert will be Friday, June 23, featuring Hammer’s Entertainment Dueling Pianos. This will be a highly interactive show with the pianos centered in the event space and the crowd gathered around them. Sing and dance along as they play many of the classic favorites. Jeff Conrad, a local acoustical musician, will be opening for the Hammer’s Entertainment Dueling Pianos.
The third concert will be Friday, July 21, featuring eNvy, a cover band from Omaha. Enjoy classic and modern hits performed with soulful vocals and high-energy instrumentals as this band returns for a second year at the concert series. Opening for eNvy is husband-wife duo, Joe & Tay, whose electric connection stands out through their music.
The fourth and final concert will be Friday, Aug. 18, featuring Mason Michaels. As a musician and songwriter, Michaels has a passion for country music, new and classic. At his shows, attendees will hear Top 40 country music, along with many classic country songs, and even a little rock ’n’ roll from time to time. Vito Cole, a local singer, songwriter and performer, will be opening.
Food will be available from a number of downtown restaurants, including pizza, sandwiches, kid-friendly meals and desserts. Attendees will be able to order food and pick it up from within the beer garden. There will be limited seating available, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.