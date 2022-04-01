LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday a special election for the open seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
The election will be held on Tuesday, June 28. The governor set the date for the special election in consultation with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
The election is being held due to the resignation of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Ricketts has received and accepted Fortenberry’s resignation, which became effective when the United States Congress adjourned on Thursday.
Additional information about the upcoming special election will be available through the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website at sos.nebraska.gov.
Four Republicans are seeking the seat in the primary, including former state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk. A Republican board will choose the candidate.
Two Democrats will be on the primary ballot for the seat, including state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. A Democratic board will choose the candidate.