Nebraska Rocks is gearing up for its 27th year.
The celebration of Northeast Nebraska-related music and musicians is set to take place from 6 p.m. until midnight Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at the Divots DeVent Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The informal setting will include tables and a large dance floor. The event will once again feature dance music.
“Dance music is always fun, and it's what we grew up on in Nebraska with ballrooms and rock ’n’ roll,” said event founder Jim Casey. “Anything can happen with high-energy music. We're proud to be Norfolk's longest running music event.”
The talent lineup for the weekend will feature live performances by The Greg Spevak Orchestra (big band), The Strollers (’50s music); Sidestep (country); Kimberly Meyer (country); Stonehouse (rock); Luke Hupp (country rock); Jessie Clark (country rock); The Smoke Ring (rhythm and blues); Jim Casey & the Lightnin' Band (country rock); The Wanted (’60s rock) and special guests.
Also included during this Nebraska Rocks weekend will be the induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame of music performers Sidestep, The Greg Spevak Orchestra, and the The Wanted.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 1, at Norfolk Hy-Vee stores and Nebraska Rocks online. Tickets also will be available at the gate on the night of the show, along with reserved tables, food and adult beverages.