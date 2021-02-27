Dam road closed

YANKTON — The road that crosses Gavins Point Dam, also known as Crest Road, will be closed Monday, March 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance. People are asked to take alternate routes during the closure.

People may stay informed about upcoming road closures by checking www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint online or by calling 402-667-2546.

