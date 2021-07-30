SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Fairgoers are gearing up for a full week of activities in Dakota and Thurston counties. Officially, the five-day fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 8, but 4-H activities get started a few days earlier with cats, dogs, rabbits and poultry showings on Sunday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday.
Members of the fair board have prepared a fun and exciting weekend, said fair manager Lisa Bousquet.
“A number of our events take place inside the Expo Center,” Bousquet said. “It is nice to be able to escape the heat for a while and enjoy the air conditioning.”
On opening night, the kids take the stage to compete for the honor of “Little Prince & Princess.” After answering questions in an interview before the judge, one boy and one girl will be crowned. One of the perks of royalty is riding down Dakota Avenue through the parade on Thursday evening.
After the pageantry, the Tri-State Shootout tractor pull takes to the track in prime-time. Inside the pulling area, the Knights of Columbus will be serving up an unusual but delicious entrée. It is simply titled the “Nut Fry,” and its menu is just like it sounds.
4-H judging continues with larger livestock and a full variety of arts and crafts.
“We had a fair last year, and it did very well despite the pandemic,” Bousquet said. “However, 4-H attendance was down slightly.”
This year, Dakota and Thurston county residents will enjoy the fair returning to normal.
On Friday, folks come together for a free community breakfast sponsored by Farmers Pride. Throughout the day, and for the remainder of the weekend, an outdoor flea market named Junk-a-Palooza offers plenty to see, Bousquet said.
“There are still openings available for anyone who would like to enter,” Bousquet said, and information may be found on the Dakota-Thurston Fair website: www.dakotathurstonfaironline.com
Other attractions include an ATV Rodeo where attendants will receive a free barbecue sandwich, mud volleyball, horseshoe tournament, barrel racing, and “Extreme Bull Riding” provided by Double S Riding.
Saturday is kids day. Mutton busting is a thrilling challenge. There also will be carnival games, a zip line, inflatables and a drone duel. If brave enough, kids could handle a large snake at the “Critter Corner” exotic animal show, or retreat to the air-conditioned Expo Center to compete in the pedal-pull or watch the Big River Band perform later in the day.
“So many of our attractions are free of charge,” Bousquet said. “I think people really appreciate that.”
That includes the Saturday evening free movie night sponsored by 4-H.
A new attraction is comedian Gayle Beware, who will entertain fairgoers alongside the beer garden. During that time, kids can have fun engaging in battle on the laser tag course after sundown.
All of this and more will take place from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair in South Sioux City at 1547 Stable Drive.