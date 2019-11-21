SANTEE — After years of planning, the Dakota Santee Sioux Tribe has announced the dedication and blessing of the recently completed first phase of monuments honoring Isanti Dakota ancestors and combat war veterans.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. in Santee. It is dedicated to the strong survivors and proud descendants of the 1862 Dakota War and the “38 + 2 Warriors” who were executed in Minnesota in December 1862. This was the largest mass execution in the history of the United States.
In 1863, Congress abrogated all existing treaties between the Santees and the government and were exiled to other sites, during which time more than 300 Santees died from disease and malnutrition.
The Santees arrived in Nebraska in 1866, and today the Santee Sioux Reservation is located in Northeast Nebraska along the Missouri River.
Bordered on the north side by the Lewis & Clark Lake, it encompasses an area about 17 miles long and 13 miles wide.
Despite the severe punishments from the U.S. government and removal from their traditional homelands in 1863, the Santee Sioux continue to rebuild their nation through their Dakota lifeways of language and culture, education and economic development.
This event also will honor all veterans from the Santee Sioux Nation, acknowledging and appreciating their service to the U.S. war efforts and the sacrifice they’ve given.
Special honors will be bestowed on Santee Sioux tribal member Pfc. Walter “Cody” John, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II in the South Pacific. This code talker posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.
The Japanese were not able to break the U.S. code, which was all in the Dakota language. Also, Tate Kaga (Wind Maker) was one of the 38 Dakota Isanti warriors executed in 1862. Both Dakota heroes have monuments.
The “Wall of Combat War Veterans” names are inscribed through the Vietnam War. The second phase of this historic project involves inscribing combat tribal member veteran names after the Vietnam War.