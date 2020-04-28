Dakota County in Northeast Nebraska has about 20,000 people and didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until April 12.
Now, less than three weeks later, Dakota County has reported 629 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and one death over the weekend, eclipsing the total of known coronavirus cases in Douglas County, which is home to Omaha and about 571,000 people. Dakota County’s per capita rate of coronavirus cases is 40 times higher than Douglas County’s, and its growth rate for COVID-19 is among the highest in the country.
Dakota County also has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Nebraska, second only to Hall County, where the Grand Island area is battling its own wave of infections. It joins a number of other coronavirus hot spots in Nebraska and across the country, many of which are heavily connected to the food processing or production industries.
“There’s a lot of information that we don’t have ... but everybody here feels it’s coming from the meatpacking houses,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch. “We’re not very happy about it. We wish there could have been testing a lot earlier than what was done, and we want more transparency about cases coming out of those places.”
What some call the tri-state area — the region that includes Sioux City, Iowa, North Sioux City, South Dakota, and South Sioux City, Nebraska — is home to more than 150,000 people and several large food processing and meatpacking plants.
That includes the Dakota City Tyson Fresh Meats plant, which employs an estimated 4,300 people. Still, it’s unknown how many cases are tied to the Tyson plant in Dakota City. The Sioux City Journal reported earlier this month that a 64-year-old Sioux City man who worked there died after contracting the virus.
The five-county area encompassing Nebraska, Iowa and parts of South Dakota landed on the top of the New York Times' list of U.S. cities with the highest daily growth rate, charting 131% daily growth in recent days.
The hits keep coming for Nebraska’s meatpacking plants, with more workers testing positive in Fremont and Crete, too, prompting one plant to temporarily halt its operations.
The Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete appears to be the first major meatpacker in Nebraska to close because of the coronavirus.
Pat Lopez, the interim Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, said Monday afternoon that the plant is closing. Crete Mayor Dave Bauer said the plant, which employs about 2,000 people, would close Wednesday.
It’s “too bad that it had to come to this, but I do applaud them for what they are doing to keep the employees safe and to be able to get on top of it before it gets worse,” he said.
Smithfield Foods declined to directly address reports that the plant will close.
“The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations,” a spokeswoman for Smithfield Foods said Monday afternoon.
Smithfield Foods has closed plants in Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri because of the virus.