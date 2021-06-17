Norfolk would be a good home to a dairy processing plant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts was in Humphrey on Tuesday to discuss the need for a dairy processing plant in the state before touring the Larson Robotic Dairy Farm, located 1½ miles north of the Creston spur.
Ricketts was at the Humphrey Community Center to sign a proclamation making June Dairy Month and to talk about the economic advantages to having a processing plant in the Cornhusker State.
“We have other dairy processing plants here in Nebraska, but what we want to do is expand it so that we can add more dairy herds on, so if we can add more processing plants, we can also expand the size of the herd here. The herd has expanded over the last few years,” he said.
Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the state needs to rally behind this effort.
“If we just say that it’s a problem, let’s work on it, that’s not good enough. We need a goal, I think we all understand that, and we, as a state, need to come together,” McHargue said.
“We’ve got great feed, we’ve got great water, we’ve got the University of Nebraska, we know agriculture is No. 1 here in our state,” Ricketts said. “So, we’ve got a lot of advantages going for us, also just knocking on doors and finding those opportunities.”
Norfolk is one of three cities identified in the Economic Impact of Dairy Processing Expansion in Nebraska study presented by Dr. Eric Thompson and Ellie Foral, both of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Also included in the study are Grand Island and South Sioux City.
The biggest takeaway is the $1.7 billion economic impact a plant would have on Nebraska.
Thompson presented the economic study to the Humphrey crowd, which the UNL Department of Agriculture Economics and College of Business were asked to conduct by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) and the Nebraska Soybean Board. The study is an analysis of the economic impact of adding various types of dairy processing plants in Nebraska.
The study found the biggest economic impact is in butter plants because they require a large volume of dairy input, followed by cheese and yogurt plants. The magnitude of the impacts also vary by size and breadth of the local economy. Impacts are largest for Grand Island, Norfolk and South Sioux City, in that order. Plant size also matters.
On average, across the type of dairy and location, the impact is $12,000 per new dairy cow.
Thompson said the annual economic impact of a large butter processing plant and associated dairies in the Grand Island area is $1.68 billion, including $208 million in employee compensation spread out over an estimated 4,184 jobs.
In Norfolk, the annual economic impact is estimated at $1.65 billion, and in the South Sioux City area, the impact is $1.48 billion.
The economic impact is less for cheese and yogurt plants. In Grand Island, the impact for a cheese plant and associated dairies would be $1.59 billion and $1.54 billion in Norfolk.
For a large yogurt plant in Grand Island, the impact would be $648 million, and $569 million in South Sioux City.
For medium plants, the economic impact is less because it requires fewer dairies and the output is less. In the Grand Island area, the impact for a medium-sized butter plant would be $1.36 billion with $167 million in employee compensation spread out over 3,375 jobs. In Norfolk, the impact would be $1.33 billion and $1.20 million in South Sioux City.
As for small plants, the economic impact is in the $700 million to $800 million range. In Grand Island, the impact is estimated at $807 million, including $99 million for employee compensation spread out among 2,000 jobs. A small cheese plant in Grand Island would see an economic impact of $354 million, and in Norfolk that type of plant would generate an impact of $343 million.
A small yogurt plant in Grand Island would realize an impact of $162 million, and the same plant in Norfolk and South Sioux City would be $142 million.
The study shows processing plants, even small ones, will have a great economic impact on the state, but there are challenges to attracting a major dairy or processors to come to Nebraska.
Ricketts said the coronavirus stunted the state’s effort to recruit, but it is picking up steam.
“One of the challenges we had was we got interrupted by coronavirus. Like any business, it’s about building relationships, and some of those relationships we weren’t able to build. Now the country is opening up again, and we can make those personal connections,” he said
Bob Larson, owner of Larson Robotic Dairy Farm, said the economic impact study is a step in the right direction.
“This study was the first step to make people realize that there is a big number out there. I don’t think people knew it was this big. That’s a big eye opener. It’s not as easy as snapping your fingers, but we’re going in the right direction,” he said.
There also will be a study conducted to find out why Nebraska has been in the mix for some processing plants, but not been able to close the deal.
Among the issues the study will examine is the incentives Nebraska offers versus what other states offer.