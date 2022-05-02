KEARNEY — The Daily News was again among the top winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest that were announced Saturday night.
In addition to being named as the third-place finisher in the overall sweepstakes competition for the third year in a row among daily newspapers, the Daily News also had seven first-place finishes and featured a runner-up in the Outstanding Young Journalist competition for the fourth year in a row.
Austin Svehla, a Wayne State graduate who covers courts and police for the Daily News, was named runner-up for the Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award. In the previous three years, Lauren Wagner, Cole Bauer and Nick Gebhart also were named as runners-up. Since the award began 22 years ago, the Daily News has featured four first-place finishes and seven runner-up finishes in the contest.
The Daily News also received first place awards for:
— Single classified advertising idea, black and white, Suzie Wachter and Brenda Mather, for a Stanton Health Center ad.
— Agricultural advertisement, Denise Webbert and Cheyanne Fowlkes, for a Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture ad.
— Special section (multiple publication dates), Tim Pearson and Lauren Wagner, for meet the teacher pages.
— Editorial page, Jay Prauner, Jerry Guenther and Tim Pearson.
— Sports game coverage, Paul Hughes, on gold-medal performances at last year’s state track and field championships.
— Feature photography: Jim Javorsky, for a photo of northern lights producing quite a show outside of Creighton.
— Photo page, Sheryl Schmeckpeper and Dennis Meyer, for a page on a carver who turns wood into trees.
Second place awards went to the Daily News for: Creative ad writing, Denise Webbert and Cheyanne Fowlkes; single classified advertising idea, color, Lisa McGill and Cheyanne Fowlkes; single retail advertising idea, black and white, Chris Saegebarth and Kelli Ganskow; single retail advertising idea, color, Suzie Wachter and Kelli Ganskow; youth coverage, staff; feature series, Kathryn Harris, Cole Bauer and Austin Svehla; sports feature photo, Dennis Meyer; and reader interaction/contest, Stephanie Bates and Suzie Wachter.
Third place awards won by the Daily News were for: Best digital ad idea, Denise Webbert and Kelli Ganskow; creative ad writing, Denise Webbert and creative staff; single retail advertising idea, color, Denise Webbert and Kelli Ganskow; advertising campaign, Chris Saegebarth and Brenda Mather; signature page, Suzie Wachter and Kelli Ganskow; community promotion advertisement, Denise Webbert and Kelli Ganskow; website, Ashley Gracey and Dennis Meyer; youth coverage, staff; general excellence, staff; front page, Tim Pearson; single feature story, Austin Svehla; sports feature writing, Paul Hughes; newspaper organized or sponsored event, Stephanie Bates and Brenda Mather.
Area papers fare well
Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers captured the top spots in the sweepstakes in the association’s annual contest. For weeklies, they were divided into four circulation categories with Division A being the smallest and Division D the largest.
In the overall community newspaper sweepstakes, regardless of division, the Orchard Antelope County News finished first, followed by the Stanton Register. Those two newspapers also topped their divisions in the weekly class winners for print, and the North Bend Eagle won its division as well. In the digital sweepstakes for weeklies, the Orchard Antelope County News was first, and the Stanton Register and Hartington Cedar County News tied for second.
The West Point News won the Omaha World-Herald Award for Service to Agriculture, and Willis Mahannah of the West Point News won for overall editorial of the year. Carrie Pitzer of the Orchard Antelope County News finished third in editorial of the year. The Hartington Cedar County News finished in third place for feature photo of the year.
The Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers that won individual awards in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest included:the Ainsworth Star-Journal, Albion News-Boone County Tribune, Bloomfield Knox County News Monitor, Crofton Journal, Elgin Review, Hartington Cedar County News, Humphrey Democrat, Niobrara Tribune, North Bend Eagle, Oakland Independent, Orchard Antelope County News; Hartington Cedar County News, Petersburg Press, Randolph Times, Springview Herald, Stanton Register, Tekamah Burt County Plaindealer, Wisner News-Chronicle and West Point News.
Incoming presidents
In addition, at Saturday’s banquet, Kevin Peterson of the Wayne Herald and Vickie Hrabanek of the Daily News were announced as the incoming presidents of the boards of the Nebraska Press Association and OnePress, respectively. Other area officers for the Nebraska Press Association are Willis Mahannah of the West Point News as vice president and Rob Dump of the Hartington Cedar County News as treasurer.
Dennis Morgan of the Elgin Review is president of the Nebraska Press Association Foundation, Rod Worrell of the Ainsworth Star-Herald is vice president and Jim Dickerson of the Albion News-Boone County Tribune is secretary.