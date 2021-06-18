The Daily News was again among the top winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest that were announced Thursday.
In addition to being named as the third-place finisher in the overall sweepstakes competition for the second year in a row, the Daily News also had 10 first-place finishes and featured a runner-up in the Outstanding Young Journalist competition for the third year in a row.
Lauren Wagner, who has covered education for the Daily News since December 2019, was named runner-up for the Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award. Cole Bauer and Nick Gebhart were runners-up for the honor in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Since the award began 21 years ago, the Daily News has featured four first-place finishes and six runner-up finishes in the contest.
The Daily News also received first place awards for:
— Single retail ad, black and white, Vickie Hrabanek and Roseann Indra, for a Lou’s Thrifty Way ad.
— Classified ad, color, Denise Webbert and Kelli Ganskow, for a Jerry’s Trailers & Campers ad.
— Classified ad, black and white, Vickie Hrabanek and Cheyenne Fowlkes, for an ad offering business space in Norfolk.
— Sports page, Jay Prauner, on the return of sports after COVID-19.
— Sports column, Nick Benes, on schools hosting state football title games.
— Sports game coverage, Nick Benes, on Pierce winning the Class C1 state title in football.
— Headline writing, Tim Pearson, for “Agents of Shields” on Nucor and schools utilizing 3D printers to make face shields.
— Coronavirus pandemic, staff, for its comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Editorial page, Jay Prauner, Jerry Guenther and Tim Pearson.
— Website, Dennis Meyer and Ashley Gracey.
Other second-place awards went to the Daily News for: Classified ad, color, Suzie Wachter and Kelli Ganskow; sports column, Paul Hughes; breaking news photography, Aaron Beckman, feature series, Paul Hughes; reader interaction/contest, Stephanie Bates and Kelli Ganskow and staff; lifestyles, Sheryl Schmeckpeper and Dennis Meyer; youth coverage, staff.
The third-place awards won by the Daily News were for: Sports action photo, Jake Wragge; news writing, Cole Bauer; special multiple sections, staff.
Area papers fare well
Northeast Nebraska weekly newspapers captured the top spots in the sweepstakes in the association’s annual contest. For weeklies, they were divided into four circulation categories with Class A being the smallest and Class D the largest.
In the weekly sweepstakes for both print and digital, the Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News finished first, followed by the Stanton Register and the Bloomfield/Creighton Knox County News Monitor.
By class, the Stanton Register won first place among weekly Class A newspapers in both print and digital, followed by the North Bend Eagle. The Clearwater Summerland Advocate-Messenger was third in digital.
The Elgin Review won first place among weekly Class B newspapers, with the Hartington Cedar County News finishing third. In digital, the Cedar County News finished first, followed by the Elgin Review.
In Class C, the Knox County News Monitor finished in first place in print and digital. And in Class D, the Antelope County News topped the field in both the print and digital sweepstakes.
The Stanton Register, Cedar County News and Antelope County News were awarded the Omaha World-Herald’s community service award among Class A, B and D weekly newspapers, respectively.
In addition, Carrie Pitzer won news photo for the Knox County News Monitor and editorial of the year for the Stanton Register.
The Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers that won individual awards in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest included: Albion News, Bloomfield/Creighton Knox County News Monitor, Clearwater Summerland-Advocate Messenger, Elgin Review, Hartington Cedar County News, North Bend Eagle, Oakland Independent, Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News, Petersburg Press, Randolph Times, Springview Herald, Stanton Register, Tekamah Burt County Plaindealer, Wayne Herald, Wisner News-Chronicle and West Point News.