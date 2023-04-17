LINCOLN — The Daily News was recognized as the top winner among daily newspapers in the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
In addition to being named the top newspaper in the overall sweepstakes competition, the Daily News also had 12 first-place finishes and featured a winner in the Outstanding Young Journalist competition for the fifth year in a row.
James Murphy, who has covered high school sports for the past two years for the Daily News, was named a first-place winner of the Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist Award. Since the award began 23 years ago, the Daily News has had five first-place winners and seven runners-up in the contest.
In the digital sweepstakes awards, the Daily News finished second overall among daily newspapers, and Dennis Meyer’s photo of a large crowd that gathered for the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Norfolk won third place among all divisions for feature photo of the year.
The Daily News also received first place awards for:
— General excellence — Staff.
— Single classified advertising idea, color — Denise Webbert and Kelli Ganskow, for Jerry’s Trailers & Campers.
— Classified section — Staff.
— Sports page — Jay Prauner.
— Photo page — Dennis Meyer and Amber Fehrs, for state one-act competition.
— News photography — Dennis Meyer, for Crofton state one-act performance of “M*A*S*H.”
— Breaking news photography — Austin Svehla, for a photo of a Norfolk residence destroyed by fire.
— Feature series — Riley Tolan-Keig, for a series on priority schools.
— Editorial — Jerry Guenther, Kent Warneke and Tim Pearson.
— Lifestyles — Staff.
— Special single section — Jay Prauner, Dale Miller and James Murphy, for fall sports preview section.
— Specialty/lifestyles sections — Staff.
Second place awards went to the Daily News for: Single classified advertising idea, black and white — Lisa McGill and Cheyanne Fowlkes, for the Norfolk Veterans Home; small ad — Chris Saegebarth and Kelli Ganskow, for Wetzel & Truex Jewelers; agriculture advertisement — Denise Webbert and Brenda Mather, for Kuper Farms; entertainment story — Andrew Kiser, for a story on drone light shows; feature series — Sheryl Schmeckpeper, on 100 years at WJAG; editorial page — Jay Prauner, Jerry Guenther and Tim Pearson; website — Ashley Gracey and Dennis Meyer;
Third place awards won by the Daily News were for: Single classified advertising idea, black and white — Lisa McGill and Brenda Mather, for Terry Rakowsky; signature page — Chris Saegebarth and Cheyanne Fowlkes, for Neligh Christmas; community promotion advertisement — Staff, for community pages; best digital ad idea — Chris Saegebarth and Cheyanne Fowlkes, for Wetzel & Truex Jewelers; sports game coverage — James Murphy, for Pierce’s football state championship; front page — Tim Pearson, for Mike Flood’s election win to Congress; youth coverage — Riley Tolan-Keig, Ron Petersen and Sheryl Schmeckpeper.
Area papers fare well
Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers swept both the print and digital sweepstakes awards in the association’s annual contest.
In the overall community newspaper print sweepstakes, regardless of division, the Stanton Register finished first, followed by the Orchard Antelope County News and the North Bend Eagle. Those three newspapers also topped their divisions in the weekly class winners for print. Weeklies were divided into four circulation categories with Division A being the smallest and Division D the largest.
In Division A, the Stanton Register placed first, followed by the Clearwater Summerland Advocate-Messenger and the Petersburg Press. In Division B, the North Bend Eagle and Elgin Review finished in the top two spots. In Division C, the Hartington Cedar County News finished third. Division D was won by the Orchard Antelope County News.
In the digital sweepstakes for weeklies, the Hartington Cedar County News finished first, followed by the Orchard Antelope County News and the Stanton Register. Those three also topped their respective divisions.
In Division A, the Stanton Register finished first, followed by the Clearwater Summerland Advocate-Messenger and the Randolph Times. Division C was won by the Hartington Cedar County News, while the Orchard Antelope County News won Division D.
Among the winners of special awards given by the press association with all divisions combined were: Hartington Cedar County News, third in news photo of the year, second in sports photo of the year, second in editorial of the year; Stanton Register, second in feature photo of the year, second in advertisement of the year and third in editorial of the year; Orchard Antelope County News, third in Freedom of Information Award, second in news photo of the year; and North Bend Eagle, first in sports photo of the year.
In addition to the newspapers listed above, other Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers that won individual awards in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest included: Ainsworth Star-Journal, Albion News-Boone County Tribune, Bloomfield Knox County News Monitor, Dodge Criterion, Elgin Review; Humphrey Democrat, Lyons Mirror-Sun, Oakland Independent, Tekamah Burt County Plaindealer, Wausa Gazette, Wisner News-Chronicle and West Point News.
Board officers
Also at Saturday evening’s banquet, Kevin Peterson of the Wayne Herald, who has served as president of the Nebraska Press Association for the past year, had his term extended for six months. Rob Dump of the Hartington Cedar County News was elected vice president and will take over as president in October and also serve for 18 months. In addition, Vickie Hrabanek of the Daily News finished her term as president of the OnePress board.