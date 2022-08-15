The Daily News is looking for high school students to write for its 20 Below section this school year. For those who enjoy writing, this would be a great opportunity as it looks great on college applications and resumes.

Students who write for 20 Below have the opportunity to write about current events and topics. The articles are mainly opinion pieces and are not news articles, therefore conducting interviews is not required. 20 Below starts in late August and runs throughout the school year.

Students who would like to join 20 Below should email Riley Tolan-Keig, the 20 Below coordinator, at rtkeig@norfolkdailynews.com, or call the Daily News at 402-371-1020.

Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate — than they were three years ago, a new poll shows, even as a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.