The Daily News is looking for high school students to write for its 20 Below section this school year. For those who enjoy writing, this would be a great opportunity as it looks great on college applications and resumes.

Students who write for 20 Below have the opportunity to write about current events and topics. The articles are mainly opinion pieces and are not news articles, therefore conducting interviews is not required. 20 Below starts in late August and runs throughout the school year.

Students who would like to join 20 Below should email Riley Tolan-Keig, the 20 Below coordinator, at rtkeig@norfolkdailynews.com, or call the Daily News at 402-371-1020.

