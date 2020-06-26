LINCOLN — The Daily News was again among the top winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest that were announced Thursday afternoon.
The Daily News captured seven first-place awards and finished third among daily newspapers in the contest in print-related categories. In addition, a photo taken by Jake Wragge of the Elkhorn Valley girls basketball team celebrating was named sports photo of the year.
The Daily News also received first place awards for:
— Best sports page, Jay Prauner, on the state wrestling tournament
— Feature series, numerous staff members, on the five-year anniversary of the Pilger tornadoes.
— Community promo/advertisement, by Kelli Ganskow and Stephanie Bates, for the Madison County Fair & Rodeo
— Agricultural advertisement, by Ganskow and Suzie Wachter, for June is Dairy Month
— Organized/sponsored event, by Brenda Mather and Bates, for the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame
— Building circulation, by Tyler Eisenbraun and Bill Huse, for Worth a Cup of Coffee? campaign
Cole Bauer also received runner-up honors for the association’s young journalist of the year competition, marking the second year in a row that the Daily News has had a runner-up finish in that contest. At the Daily News, Bauer mainly covers breaking news and courts, in addition to working on the news desk.
Other second-place awards went to the Daily News for: general excellence; editorial page, Kent Warneke; sports game coverage, Nick Benes; retail ad idea color, Ganskow and Bates; youth coverage; website, Dennis Meyer, Ashley Gracey and Bates.
The third-place awards won by the Daily News were for: sports feature writing, Paul Hughes; feature series, Hughes; daily print sweepstakes; news photo, Darin Epperly; signature page, Cheyanne Fowlkes and Lizz Kemling; classified section; public notices/promotion; digital ad; lifestyles, Sheryl Schmeckpeper.
Area papers fare well
Weekly newspapers from throughout Northeast and North Central Nebraska also performed well in the association’s annual contest.
For weeklies, they were divided into four circulation categories with Class A being the smallest and Class D the largest.
Leading the way was the Orchard Antelope County News, which topped the field among all weeklies in the print sweepstakes and finished second in the digital sweepstakes. The Hartington Cedar County News won the digital portion of the contest among all weekly newspapers, followed by the Orchard Antelope County News and the Elgin Review.
In addition, the North Bend Eagle finished first in Class B weeklies in the print competition; the Bloomfield Knox County News Monitor finished third among Class B weeklies in the print competition; and the Orchard Antelope County News topped the Class C weeklies, with the West Point News finishing third.
In the digital competition, the Elgin Review finished first and the Bloomfield Knox County News Monitor and North Bend Eagle tied for second in the Class B competition, while the Hartington Cedar County News topped the Class C division and the Orchard Antelope County News was second.
The North Bend Eagle, Tekamah Burt County Plaindealer and Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News were awarded the Omaha World-Herald’s community service award among Class A, B and D weekly newspapers, respectively.
The Northeast and North Central Nebraska weekly newspapers that won individual awards in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest were:
Albion News, Bloomfield Knox County News Monitor, Elgin Review, Hartington Cedar County News, Niobrara Tribune, North Bend Eagle, Orchard/Neligh Antelope County News, Petersburg Press, Plainview News, Springview Herald, St. Edward Advance, Tekamah Burt County Plaindealer, Wakefield Republican and West Point News.