Daily News features differing viewpoints

For those seeking editorials and opinion columns that are informative, thought-provoking and encourage vigorous, respectful debate, the Commentary page in the Daily News — both in print and online — is the place to turn to.
It’s helpful to do so because many would agree that thorough debate is essential to finding the best solutions for the issues that arise — whether locally or nationally.
The Daily News has a history of publishing the work of columnists who represent both conservative and liberal points of view, as well as some who might be best described as “middle-of-the-road” in their writing.
Along with guest columns by some of Nebraska’s elected officials, the Commentary page — both in print and online — provides a way for individuals to reflect on a variety of viewpoints.
The columnists also serve as a complement to the editorial viewpoint expressed by the Daily News at the top of the Commentary page.
The Daily News may best be described as conservative on political and social issues, but its editorials are primarily designed to spur discussion and further thought among readers, whether located in Nebraska or across the nation.
Readers may express their opinions, too, in letters published as part of the popular “Your View” feature on the Commentary page.
Here’s a quick look at some of the columnists published regularly on the Commentary page:
— Karl Rove — A conservative, author and former deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush.
— Cal Thomas — A conservative, and one of the most popular syndicated columnists in the Daily News. For 19 years he worked for the Fox News channel and before that with NBC News.
— John Micek — A liberal and an award-winning political journalist. As editor-in-chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star, Micek takes on national issues, often focusing on the president and Congress.
— Dick Polman — A liberal, and a frequent guest on C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and the BBC. Polman has been cited by the Columbia Journalism Review website as one of the nation’s top political scribes.
— Carl Golden — Usually moderate, he is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Richard Stockton College of New Jersey. He previously served as communications director for New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman (1994-1997).
— Joe Guzzardi — A moderate who often is critical of former President Donald Trump. He writes for the Washington, D.C.-based Progressives for Immigration Reform.
— Christine Flowers — A conservative who also works as an immigration lawyer and advocates for immigrants, especially those who seek to emigrate legally. She also is passionate about protecting unborn babies.
— Michael Reagan — A conservative who attracts attention because he is the son of former President Ronald Reagan. He is not afraid to offer criticism of former President Trump and offer advice to President Joe Biden.
— Lee Hulm — A conservative South Dakotan who offers country wisdom and isn’t afraid to question new ways when old ways worked. He prefers government not to take on roles that families used to handle.
— John Crisp — A liberal from Texas who is willing to tackle about any political issue of the day.
— Doyle McManus — A liberal columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He writes about the economy, often speaking up for the workers or those who he believes are not heard.
— Ben Shapiro, Star Parker and Stephen Moore — These three conservatives are the Daily News’ newest columnists. They address issues important to young people, including the economy, education, civil rights and shortcomings of political leaders. They also are not afraid to point out hypocrisy in the national media.