Transitions within a company often can be challenging, especially when trying to replace the longtime cornerstone of its operation.
That was the scenario facing Bill Huse, the Daily News' publisher, when longtime editor Kent Warneke decided to retire from that newsroom position last summer.
Considering Warneke's accolades, he left a large void at the Daily News. In 2012, he became the youngest person to be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame at age 52. Last year, he received the Nebraska Press Association's highest honor, the Master Editor-Publisher Award. He was also among the inductees into the Omaha Press Club's Journalists of Excellence Hall of Fame last year.
“Kent represented the full package — character, skill, commitment and excellence,” Huse said.
While casting a line nationwide to find Warneke's successor, Huse included longtime employees Jay Prauner, Tim Pearson and Jerry Guenther as potential candidates and installed the trio as interim editors.
“In our national search, fairly quickly it became apparent the three of them, with their individual strengths, met the requirements well and brought the opportunity to expand our editorial leadership into a new paradigm,” Huse said.
Making it official at a company meeting Wednesday, Huse introduced Prauner as managing editor, Pearson as chief editor and Guenther as newsroom editor.
Prauner has been with the Daily News for 34 years – including the past 23 as sports editor.
“Tim, Jerry and I met early on to discuss how to divide up Kent's responsibilities to get us through a short-term transition until a replacement was found,” Prauner said. “It amazed me how quickly we recognized each other's strengths, which went a long way in making the transition as smooth as possible.
“I was concerned that transitioning into my new role with the company would feel somewhat forced but, thankfully, it's been comfortable and motivating.”
Prauner is a 1979 graduate of Battle Creek High School, a 1981 graduate of Northeast Community College and 1983 graduate of Midland Lutheran College in Fremont.
Pearson has been with the Daily News since 1996, starting as an assistant wire editor and then shortly thereafter moving into his position as news editor.
“Coming to Norfolk, I initially thought I'd move on in a few years,” Pearson said. “But now 24 years later, I'm still proud to call Norfolk home, and I'm looking forward to working with Jay, Jerry and our dedicated staff in continuing the Daily News’ tradition of keeping readers informed.”
Pearson is a 1992 graduate of Millard North High School in Omaha and a 1996 journalism graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Guenther has been with the Daily News for 30 years, including the past 17 as regional editor.
“I feel blessed to be working for an independent, family-owned newspaper whose values are similar to mine,” Guenther said. “With all the obstacles we have faced and the trying times we have overcome together, it is like having a second family.”
Guenther is a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School in West Point and 1988 (business) and 1990 (journalism) graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“All three represent well the character, commitment and excellence we desire. Each with their skills and passions brings an expanded capability that meets well the new paradigm of trusted, comprehensive and breaking news coverage, electronically and in print," Huse said. "Jay, managing, organization and page design; Tim, editing, page design and scheduling stories; Jerry, reporting, managing and assigning stories. All three will contribute editorials as part of an expanded editorial board. Kent, as editor emeritus, will continue to oversee editorials, as well as contribute himself.”
The Daily News — the only independent, family-owned daily newspaper in Nebraska —has a newsroom of 15 full-time employees, three part-time employees and numerous correspondents throughout Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Considering everything that has transpired during the trio’s transition, the phrase “baptism by fire” seems appropriate, Huse said.
“While adapting to their new roles, they also navigated the newsroom through significant hurdles,” Huse said. “That included recovering from permanently lost content for a major special section (Insight) because of computer problems in February, followed by the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the nation starting in March, and then the first ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in June.
“They have done a phenomenal job, as has the whole staff. We are excited about the future, as we believe Jay, Tim and Jerry are the perfect fit to lead us forward in today’s paradigm of 24/7 multi-platform news coverage.”