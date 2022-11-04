LINCOLN — Kent Warneke, editor emeritus of the Daily News, was among the 2022 class of inductees into the Daily Nebraskan Hall of Fame at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Daily Nebraskan, which was established in 1871, serves as the student newspaper for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Now an online publication, the Daily Nebraskan’s Hall of Fame was created in 2019 to honor individuals who were Daily Nebraskan staff members during their time at UNL. A permanent hall of fame display is located in the student union on the UNL campus.
Warneke, who attended UNL from 1978 to 1982, served as an entertainment reporter, student government reporter, copy editor and columnist at the Daily Nebraskan. He also wrote for the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald during his years at UNL.
After working for five years at the World-Herald upon graduation, Warneke began working at the Norfolk Daily News and served for more than 30 years as its editor and vice president. He was named editor emeritus in 2019. His nomination described Warneke as “a Nebraska institution when it comes to community journalism.”
He previously was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Omaha Press Club’s Hall of Fame in 2019 and was named the Nebraska Press Association’s Master-Editor Publisher in 2019.
Others inducted in the ceremony on the UNL campus on Oct. 22 were Jeff Zeleny, chief national affairs correspondent for CNN; Bev Deepe Keever, who was one of the first female war correspondents during the Vietnam War; David Luebke, who was an editorial cartoonist at UNL and now is early modern Europe historian at the University of Oregon; Matt Waite, a professor of practice at the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; the late Mark Billingsley, who was a photographer at the Daily Nebraskan in the 1980s; and the 1971-72 staff of the Daily Nebraskan.
Waite served as an intern at the Daily News in the 1990s.