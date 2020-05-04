A homeless woman was arrested on suspicion of a child custody violation after officers responded to a report of a missing child Sunday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers responded to a call in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at about 1:20 p.m. Officers searched the area but could not find the child.
During the investigation, it was determined that the estranged mother of the child had taken the child from the property. Bauer said the mother — Leticia K. Wiebelhaus, 34, homeless — had not seen the child in several months, and the father had legal custody. Bauer said she was contacted by phone but refused to return the child. Her cellphone was tracked to the West Point area.
A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol located Wiebelhaus’s vehicle near Fremont and performed a traffic stop.
Bauer said the child was safely recovered, and Wiebelhaus was arrested. She was returned to Norfolk and housed in the Norfolk City Jail. She was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.