Shortly before 9 on the morning of Sept. 26, 2002, a group of Norfolk police officers had assembled inside then-Chief Bill Mizner’s office.
The group of officers, who mostly included high ranks within the department, had gathered for a morning briefing. It’s routine for officers to meet in the morning and discuss what might be coming the rest of the day.
Included in that group of officers were Michael Bauer, the police division’s investigative sergeant at the time, and Don Miller, who was the patrol sergeant on duty that day. Currently, Bauer and Miller are the captain of command services and police chief, respectively.
An alarming call came over the radio during the briefing.
“And we all kind of looked at each other, like, ‘Did we really hear what we thought we heard?’ ” Miller said. “Because we train all the time, and we train using the radio, and we'll have that type of call come out for training as we're doing our stuff. So we're all going, ‘We don't have training this morning.’
“And our gears are spinning, you know, we're not doing any training right now. And we're like, ‘Holy cow, this is real. And we all jumped up and ran out the door.’ ”
Dispatch had relayed that a robbery of the U.S. Bank at the corner of 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue was in progress, shots were fired and multiple people were down. Police discovered that five victims — Lola Elwood, Jo Mausbach, Lisa Bryant, Samuel Sun and Evonne Tuttle — had been killed.
Miller said while calls of that nature are rare, everyone within the department knows what their role is based on prior training. As the patrol sergeant on duty at that time, Miller ran to his cruiser and went to the scene of the shooting.
In September 2002, the police department was in the process of adding patrol rifles. Miller was helping develop the rifle program and had been spearheading training of other officers as part of the process.
But since the rifles weren’t yet being used regularly on patrol, the weapons were locked away in cases.
“So we're taking off and what I'm thinking is, ‘I wish I had my rifle,’ ” Miller said. “I didn't (have my rifle) because we were just starting that process. And, you know, it was all lights and sirens, and everybody on patrol was responding.”
Miller put the thought of having a rifle on the backburner and rushed to the shooting scene. He drove to the bank from the police department, located at 202 N. Seventh St., by heading west on Norfolk Avenue then south on 13th Street.
“And that's probably the only time in my career that I've had my cruiser sideways coming through an intersection,” he said.
At the scene, Miller was informed by first-arriving officers and bystanders that three men — later learned to be Jose Sandoval, Erick Vela and Jorge Galindo — had left the bank and headed east on foot.
Miller went that direction and arrived at a house about two blocks away from the bank. Three people had been inside the home when the gunmen forced themselves inside, stole the residents’ new Subaru Outback and fled west.
So police, who had been informed by the victims of the home invasion that the perpetrators had left, ensured that the residence was clear before leaving the property.
At that point, other law enforcement agencies were being contacted to search for the killers, as well as assist at the scene with gathering and processing evidence. Miller and other officers searched for the stolen Outback, but it was learned soon thereafter that the gunmen were no longer in Norfolk. Then less than three hours after the shootings, law enforcement in Norfolk was notified that the killers had been arrested in O’Neill.
“So then we had those three in custody,” Miller said. “There are so many different things going on simultaneously. And while I'm on the scene, the radios didn't work because there was so much radio chatter.”
The police department then made contact with TeleBeep Wireless, which supplied officers with cellphones in lieu of radios.
The ensuing hours consisted of processing the scene, briefing the media and taking on the brutal task of notifying victims’ families that their loved ones had died.
A few hours after the shooting, police learned through employees at Behavioral Health Specialists, which at the time was located on the west side of 13th Street across from the bank, that a blue vehicle had been circling in the area.
“At the time, (Behavioral Health) didn’t think much of it, but in light of everything else, I thought it was kind of weird that this vehicle was circling,” Miller said.
Miller reviewed surveillance footage from Behavioral Health and took down information on the vehicle, which was determined to have been driven by Gabriel Rodriguez, who was supposed to be the killers’ getaway driver.
Police pieced together information and determined that the home Rodriguez had been staying at was located in southeast Norfolk. Shortly after midnight the next morning, a Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team “hit” the house, but Rodriguez wasn’t there.
Miller said he started speaking with other officers about the next course of action when they saw a man down the street walking toward them.
“And I thought, ‘That looks familiar,’ ” Miller said. “So a couple of us went over there. And it was Rodriguez. And we took him into custody.”
Miller said he doesn’t know if Rodriguez hadn’t noticed that police were outside the residence until it was too late or if he simply knew he wouldn’t get away and had made plans to deny all involvement with the robbery.
“There was a comment made later on that (Rodriguez) knew he wasn’t going to get away, and he thought he would play dumb and just pretend he wasn't involved,” Miller said. “And that's what he said initially. He said, ‘I know (the shooters), but I wasn't involved.’ ”
By the time Rodriguez was arrested, 16 hours had passed since Miller was in Mizner’s office. He and dozens of officers had been working nonstop since the shooting happened.
“Those major incidents test your skills and your abilities,” Miller said. “And for 16, 18 hours, whatever it was … we’ve gone 48 hours straight or longer with some major incidents. Because when we have a major crime like this — and if the bad guys are on the run — we can't sleep until we get them.”
Miller said several parts of Sept. 26, 2002, “are burned in the brain.” Twenty years feels like a long time ago, he said, but for so many people involved, namely the victims’ families, it feels like yesterday.
“The focus here is on the survivors, because they're the ones that continue struggling and dealing with these memories,” he said.
BAUER SUPERVISED five detectives at the time. Once he departed Mizner’s office that morning, the detective sergeant began handing his detectives different assignments. Bauer then retrieved several rifles, placed them in his truck and drove to the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue, where Miller and others were responding to the scene of the home invasion.
Bauer, before heading to the bank, gave Miller the rifles to distribute to other officers.
Law enforcement then set up two command posts: One at the bank and the other at the police station. Bauer and a group of officials from multiple agencies set up at the bank while Norfolk Police Capt. Steve Hecker and another group worked at the police station.
Dispatchers, Bauer said, were constantly receiving information, so police created “lead sheets” and vetted every lead they received. Some leads were followed up on immediately and assigned to officers. Other leads were pursued later on.
While police were investigating the killings, local and, eventually, national media started to arrive at the scene. Mizner provided reporters with periodic updates, Bauer said.
“It was a whirlwind at times,” Bauer said, “just because there was so much communication and so much new information constantly coming in.”
Late on the night of Sept. 26, police had another meeting, similar to the one in Mizner’s office earlier that day. It wasn’t until about 2 a.m. that Bauer said he went home. At 4 a.m., he said, he returned to his office and started preparing a series of search warrants for the killers’ residences and vehicles as part of the evidence-gathering process.
Bauer, who still has two boxes of paperwork in his office related to the investigation into the U.S. Bank murders, said the botched robbery was essentially the only case that the team of detectives worked on for the next two weeks.
He and his team wanted to lead the long-term investigation into the murders, which aligned with the Madison County Attorney’s Office choosing to prosecute each of the four men locally.
“Our mindset was that this was a crime that was committed in our community, and we need to be the ones responsible for it,” Bauer said.
In his office, Bauer held up a mug shot of Sandoval, who like Vela and Galindo, is on death row at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Bauer pointed at the photograph and called it “pure evil.”
“Throughout my career in law enforcement, I've spoken to hundreds, if not thousands, of suspects, people who broke the law,” he said. “However, I've never experienced evil like I had with this case.
“I always like to look for the good in people. But it proves that true evil is out there. Some people fall victim to it, and others of us have to be there to combat it.”