The struggle is real right now.
Nowhere is that more apparent than local aid organizations that provide food for those in need. Both The Salvation Army of Norfolk and the Good Neighbors food pantries have seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking help.
Allene Johnson — who serves as the director of the Norfolk-based Good Neighbors charity, which assists people within a 50-mile radius of Norfolk — has seen an average of about 30 new clients a month.
A similar scene is taking place at the Salvation Army’s food pantry, which is experiencing its highest level of demand in recent memory. Since January, demand there has increased 148%.
All that demand means the shelves at the Norfolk pantries are getting closer and closer to being bare.
Maj. Jesus Trejo, leader of The Salvation Army of Norfolk, said his organization’s food pantry was serving 270 in January. In September, about 390 came through, he said.
“We’re doing all we can to meet the needs of the many individuals and families that are coming to us for help,” Trejo said. “Demand, though, has just been unprecedented. We’re giving away an average of nearly 300 food boxes a month here in Norfolk year-to-date, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.”
Trejo and Johnson attributed the increased need to inflation and the rising cost of groceries.
“Everything is so expensive, and they just can’t make it,” Johnson said of those in need.
Johnson said the increased expense at the grocery store is providing a double-whammy for donation-driven organizations like hers because many who can afford to eat can no longer afford to donate.
“People just don’t have the extra,” she said. “Even when the Boy Scouts did their drive, we didn’t get a lot. People just weren’t leaving it.”
“People are having to pay more for rent and fuel to get to work, and the cost of groceries, it’s just crazy,” Trejo said.
“Shrinkflation” also has contributed to the challenges. Johnson said she used to be able to buy a several-serving container of cereal at certain locations for a reduced price. Now that same price will buy only a 6- to 8-ounce package of cereal, she said.
“A box of cereal has quite a few meals in it,” she said. “But those little packages — that might be only two meals.”
But she is grateful for the donations that have been made. Trejo also expressed his gratitude for the community’s ongoing support amid the challenging economic times, as well.
Both expressed concern over what will happen as the colder months and holidays grow closer. Both also asked that anyone who could to consider supporting the community’s food pantries.
“Our efforts to help families in need are only possible thanks to the people of Norfolk and Madison County standing beside us every day,” Trejo said. “We’ve continued to leverage any and all food donations to best serve the area, but this is becoming a critical time for our food pantry. We’d be extremely grateful for additional support — through material donations, monetary donations or food drives.”
Johnson said the Good Neighbors pantry gladly would accept anything from cereal to corn or even perishable items. She added that she’s even looking for a combination freezer-refrigerator to replace one that has broken at the pantry.
At the Salvation Army, Trejo said a recent inventory of the pantry showed the greatest need for such items as pancake mix, cereal, oatmeal, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruit and, like the Good Neighbors’ pantry, corn.
“All we have available are green beans and peas — and they’re both green. It would be nice to have a different color,” Trejo said. “Mixed vegetables would be nice, too. We would definitely take any nonperishable food items.”
Anyone wishing to donate nonperishable food items may drop them off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army’s pantry at 610 W. Norfolk Ave. The Good Neighbor’s food pantry is located at 132 S. Fourth St., and is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.