Cuming County has recorded its first COVID-19 related death.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) updated Cuming County's cases in its service area report through social media Wednesday evening.
The county has had 36 cases so far. The total recovered cases is currently at 32, but the department said the number will be updated on Thursday.
Cuming County is the second county in ELVPHD's service area to record a COVID-19 related death. Madison County has had four deaths; Burt and Stanton counties are still at zero.
The total case count for the district is 449, and the active case total is at 76.