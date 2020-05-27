WEST POINT — Let's get this money rolling.
Let's give businesses affected by loss of income during the shutdown some immediate cash, and at the same time, give customers a good bargain.
That’s the attitude behind an effort being put forth in what is known as a Give Get Grow fund.
Cuming County Economic Development executive director David Branch and Karsten Schuetze, with cooperation of several foundations and enterprises, have worked to launch the Give, Get, Grow fund.
“It’s a program made by neighbors for neighbors,” Schuetze said. “This program has been used successfully in Custer and Phelps counties.”
How does it work?
The Nielsen Foundation donated $68,000. Several more foundations, banks and others have donated an additional $45,000, bringing the start-up funds to $103,000, hoping to reach a higher goal of match money.
Businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may sign up at the Cuming County Economic Development at sweethomecumingcounty.com. About 20 businesses in the county’s four towns — Beemer, Bancroft, Wisner and West Point — are already on board, and more businesses are expected to join.
Customers may buy certificates in $50 increments and Give, Get, Grow will add 50% to the certificate. A $50 purchase will bring a $75 certificate for the consumer to spend at the specific participating business.
To spread the program, businesses and purchases are limited to $3,000 with matching funds, not exceeding a $4,500 certificate.