Give, Get, Grow
Facebook image

WEST POINT — Let's get this money rolling.

Let's give businesses affected by loss of income during the shutdown some immediate cash, and at the same time, give customers a good bargain.

That’s the attitude behind an effort being put forth in what is known as a Give Get Grow fund.

Cuming County Economic Development executive director David Branch and Karsten Schuetze, with cooperation of several foundations and enterprises, have worked to launch the Give, Get, Grow fund.

“It’s a program made by neighbors for neighbors,” Schuetze said. “This program has been used successfully in Custer and Phelps counties.”

How does it work?

The Nielsen Foundation donated $68,000. Several more foundations, banks and others have donated an additional $45,000, bringing the start-up funds to $103,000, hoping to reach a higher goal of match money.

Businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may sign up at the Cuming County Economic Development at sweethomecumingcounty.com. About 20 businesses in the county’s four towns — Beemer, Bancroft, Wisner and West Point — are already on board, and more businesses are expected to join.

Customers may buy certificates in $50 increments and Give, Get, Grow will add 50% to the certificate. A $50 purchase will bring a $75 certificate for the consumer to spend at the specific participating business.

To spread the program, businesses and purchases are limited to $3,000 with matching funds, not exceeding a $4,500 certificate.

Tags

In other news

Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism

Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a way different kind of year, and so The ESPYs will be, too. For the first time, the show will feature three hosts in remote settings and a changed focus. Instead of honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, the show is celebrating heroism and human…

Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening

Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos laid out plans to welcome tourists again, South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing the setbacks ahead for other nations on the road to…