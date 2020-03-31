A woman in her 30s marks the first positive test of COVID-19 in Cuming County, health officials announced Tuesday evening.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be contacting all persons who have been in contact with the woman to recommend home quarantine. Should any potential community exposures be identified during the investigation, those will be released to the public Wednesday.
This is also the first positive case outside of Madison County in the health department's four-county district of Madison, Cuming, Stanton and Burt counties.