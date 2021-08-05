WEST POINT — The Cuming County Fair is set to kick off in West Point next Thursday, Aug. 12.
The celebration will return with crowd-favorite events that the fair board maintained during the pandemic. Despite a year of challenges, the fair should proceed as normal for its 99th annual outing.
"We will have all our hand sanitizer stations in every building in case people want it,” said Brian Meiergerd, fair board president. “If people want to wear masks they’re welcome to. We spoke with the health department, and we don’t have any requirements on our end for the fair just yet.”
The opening ceremony will officially launch the four days of events after shows in two categories, goats and 4-H cats, already will have begun. In addition to featuring a range of livestock shows and live wildlife demonstrations that will continue throughout the week, Thursday will put tractors in the spotlight with antique tractor judging, a kiddie tractor pull and Mid-America Truck and Tractor Pullers.
Open class exhibits and 4-H barns also will make their return after closures last year. “Last year we closed a lot of our buildings down,” Meiergerd said. “That made a huge difference to a lot of people. They said they liked going through those buildings, so I’m glad to have those back up. Everybody should have something to go see and look at with all the open class buildings and historical buildings open this year.”
If fairgoers have to miss out on Thursday’s tractors, they will still be able to catch some of the fun at Friday night’s outing of the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association.
Friday fairgoers also can see 4-H match archery or catch the West Point Dance Company. A number of talents ranging from novelties like Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove and Colors da Clown to action-bicyclist Robbie Pfunder will join the festivities Friday as well.
Saturday evening will feature live concerts from country music artists Mason Michaels and Sheila Greenland while area teens are invited to attend the Teen Dance across the fairground. Sand volleyball, 4-H match shooting sports, the Tough Truck competition and a wine tasting will all take place earlier in the day.
Sunday wraps up the Cuming County Fair with a worship service and a horseshoe tournament in the morning, followed by the demo derby at noon. Those looking to dance can take to the floor inside the Nielsen Center as Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen play live waltzes, polkas, foxtrots, country and more.
Turtles and frogs will have their chance at glory Sunday afternoon in races. A watermelon feed will follow the races before the Family Farm Awards are announced and the parade, themed “Tipping Our Hats to 99 Years!” will circle the downtown area to round out the fair’s festivities.
The Garry Moore Amusements carnival will return to the fair as well, providing rides and thrills for all four days of festivities after it was lost in last year’s regulations.
“It’s nice to have the carnival back in town cause that’s being for everybody,” Meiergerd said. “That will be one of the bigger things that people are happy is back this year. I’m just glad that everything is back up.”