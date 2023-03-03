After being diagnosed with breast cancer last fall, Charlotte Easland of Norfolk was determined to make “something good” come out of her situation.
So she decided to raise $10,000 for the Carson Cancer Center — more specifically, the center’s Hope Fund, which supports people who have cancer.
The fund, Easland said, provides a variety of items for patients, including gift cards to be used for food, gas, prescriptions and other necessities, or even movie vouchers.
“It can touch a lot of lives,” she said.
Easland, who is a Realtor with Real Estate Solutions Team, enlisted friends to help with the project that was called Charlotte’s Crusade to Kick Cancer. To raise money, “Crusaders” sold T-shirts, had a hot dog feed, sold 150 trays of homemade cookies and candy during the holidays, helped people decorate for Christmas and did other projects.
Around 30 people were involved, she said, including her husband, Brad, and their children.
“A lot of people sent checks,” she added.
The “crusaders” met their goal in 90 days, Easland said. They recently presented the check for $10,000 to the center.
“I always knew the community was supportive,” she said. “It’s been amazing to watch.”
Easland, who has finished her treatments and now has regular checkups, wants to remind everyone to have their annual exams.
After all, cancer can “turn your life upside down,” she said.