It took multiple fire departments more than an hour to control a field fire northwest of Norfolk Friday night.
The Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 37th Street and Nucor Road around 7 p.m. for a CRP field fire, according a department press release. Arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the north central part of the field.
About 26 firefighters and 10 rigs worked for an hour to control the fire and another 20 minutes to overhaul hot spots. An estimated 11 acres burned.
There were no injuries sustained during the fire, and its cause is still under investigation.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Hadar Fire Department, Pierce Fire Department, Norfolk Ambulance and Northeast Nebraska Public Power.