Fire Action

It took multiple fire departments more than an hour to control a field fire northwest of Norfolk Friday night.

The Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 37th Street and Nucor Road around 7 p.m. for a CRP field fire, according a department press release. Arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the north central part of the field.

About 26 firefighters and 10 rigs worked for an hour to control the fire and another 20 minutes to overhaul hot spots. An estimated 11 acres burned.

There were no injuries sustained during the fire, and its cause is still under investigation.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Hadar Fire Department, Pierce Fire Department, Norfolk Ambulance and Northeast Nebraska Public Power.

Tags

In other news

Coronavirus death reported

Coronavirus death reported

O’NEILL — COVID-19 has claimed the life of a man in his 70s in Holt County, according to the North Central District Health Department.

Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of US election

Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of US election

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tighten its measures against spreading misinformation, calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov.…