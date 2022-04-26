Nine Republican candidates are hoping to secure the party’s nomination for governor once the primary election period closes on Tuesday, May 10.
Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, Falls City cattle producer Charles Herbster and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha have established themselves as front-runners for the party’s nomination, but a group of other conservative candidates also have thrown their hats in the race.
Each candidate has a different version for how Nebraska can prosper under their leadership, but most of them believe in tax relief, controlled spending and support of agriculture.
Jim Pillen
Pillen, a longtime livestock producer, businessman and farmer, is serving his second term on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. He’s running for office to give back to the state that has given his family so much, he said.
“I’m running for governor to keep Nebraska great for all of our kids and grandkids,” he said. “That means fixing our broken property tax system, keeping more of our kids here, strengthening our rural communities, defending agriculture and preserving the Christian, conservative values that make Nebraska so special.”
Pillen has spent his life in Nebraska agriculture and employs more than 1,000 Nebraskans through his family’s business, Pillen Family Farms. The Columbus man said he knows how to grow Nebraska’s economy because he’s built, invested and hired in-state.
Living out Christian, conservative values will be Pillen’s “north star” as governor, he said. He has not shied away from his pro-life values and desire to push an end to abortion.
Pillen said the next 10 years would be crucial for Nebraskans.
“As governor, I will fight hard each and every day to fix our property tax problem, grow agriculture, defend our kids and promote our common-sense, conservative Nebraska values,” he said.
Pillen has garnered endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr and the Nebraska Farm Bureau, among others. On April 5, Pillen announced Joseph Kelly, former U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska, as his running mate.
Charles Herbster
Herbster, who has started and operated six different businesses, including Conklin Co., has never held office before. But that’s something he sees as an advantage.
“I am not in the pocket of anyone, and my business experience gives me an advantage over the other candidates,” he said. “Those who have held office seem to be led around by donors and the establishment. I am not beholden to anyone.”
Herbster, like Pillen, said he is in a position to give back to the state that’s allowed him to run a successful business.
“Nebraska is my home, and I love that I have been able to stay on my family farm and stay tied to the land,” he said. “Nebraska is a great state where we live ‘The Great Life.’ ”
Herbster described himself as an independent, strong, intelligent and energetic individual who wants to serve the people of Nebraska. He will always do what is best for Nebraskans, he said.
The cattle producer said it might be true that the upcoming election cycle is “the most important one of our times,” especially if one looks at the race for governor.
“The choice is clear — elect a political outsider who will always do what is best for the people, or elect an individual who is a political insider who either favors the establishment or is too urban friendly,” Herbster said. “Nebraskans can elect an individual who is independent and able to serve the people without the drag of special interests diverting attention away from what will make ‘Nebraska First’ in everything we do.”
Notable Herbster endorsements include former President Donald Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Herbster has given no indication that he plans to withdraw from the race for governor after allegations were made on April 14 that he groped eight women, including state Sen. Julie Slama. Ricketts released a statement condeming the alleged misconduct, calling Herbster’s purported actions “beyond horrible.” Herbster has filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama.
Brett Lindstrom
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who represents District 18 in Douglas County, said it’s time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward.
He’s running for governor, he said, to make Nebraska a competitive state, one where children want to grow and stay.
“As governor, I will cut taxes and grow our economy,” he said. “I am tired of Nebraska being 49th and 50th and want to make sure Nebraska not only competes, but leads moving forward.”
Lindstrom described himself as the only proven tax cutter in the race for governor. The experience he’s gained and the relationships he’s developed during his eight years in the Legislature have not only set him apart from the other candidates, he said, but they’ve prepared him to step right into the governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day 1.
The Omahan said he’s worked to cut taxes, spurring economic growth and making Nebraska a “great place to work and to save.”
Tax cutting, Lindstrom said, is his top priority, particularly income tax. His plan as governor would be to eliminate the income tax on incomes under $50,000 for single-filing individuals and under $100,000 for married couples filing jointly.
The tax rate, he said, would be slashed to 5.6% on all income above $50,000 for single filers, and above $100,000 for joint filers. The plan would eventually cut the second bracket to 4.99%, he said.
Lindstrom’s notable endorsements include Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the Nebraska State Education Association.
Breland Ridenour
A native of Northeast Nebraska, Ridenour is running for governor because he believes Nebraska needs to be a leader in the United States, and to become that, the state needs a strong leader.
“We need a governor that will put the constitutional liberties and rights of the people first,” he said. “We need a leader who will stand strong on principle but is still capable of working with our legislative body to form and implement solutions to ongoing issues within Nebraska.”
Ridenour describes himself as a candidate who comes from the middle class and has no political or corporate strings attached. He is employed as an IT manager for a Nebraska company founded in Omaha and was previously employed at Nebraska Medicine and as a Department of Defense contractor with the U.S. Air Force. He is “of the people and for the people,” he said.
The Elkhorn man said he would be able to work with the Nebraska Legislature to implement solutions that will solve the state’s weaknesses, like property taxes, lack of growth, population retention, rural development, election integrity and restoration of personal liberties.
One of Ridenour’s strengths, he said, is that he is a constitutionalist who brings a 360-degree perspective to problem solving.
“I will be an advocate for Nebraskans and will provide utmost transparency and integrity as governor,” he said. “My promise is to frequently connect with Nebraskans all across the state — face-to-face — to ensure that I am accurately representing the people and their priorities.”
Lela McNinch
Born in the Sandhills of Custer County, McNinch, who lives in Lincoln, is a lifelong Nebraskan and conservative who believes the state needs to think big, be persistent and have a clear vision for the future.
“We need to be bold, driven and have the confidence to move Nebraska forward to bring in people and jobs to secure economic development and ‘The Good Life’ for generations to come,” she said.
People should use their circumstances as motivation to seek opportunity rather than allow their circumstances to define who they are, McNinch said. Now is the time, she said, to push Nebraska forward to a stronger, post-COVID economy while demonstrating faith, resilience, creativity, unity and power as a state.
A topic that has gained traction statewide is the level of involvement parents should have in their children’s education. McNinch said she would push for parents to have a voice in their children’s schooling and invest in quality education to help prepare youths for the workforce, military or college.
Other issues McNinch hopes to focus on are lowering property taxes, addressing Nebraska’s overcrowding prisons, supporting veterans and addressing mental health.
McNinch said she also hopes to work with the Legislature to lift restrictions on medical marijuana and hemp to allow farmers to grow the nation’s largest cash crop unrestricted.
She called herself a leader for all Nebraskans.
“I am a Christian, a wife, mom and grandmother,” she said. “I have tremendous life experience, in addition to my work experience, which allows me to bring wisdom, patience, strength and endurance to the office.”
Michael Connely
Originally from Broken Bow and a current resident of York and Otoe counties, Connely has a political science background and now serves as a remote educational director.
Connely’s work in construction, manufacturing, transportation, education, sales and agriculture allows him to understand the needs of most Nebraskans, he said. Previous law enforcement training and military police work are factors that Connely said qualify him to interact with the state’s law enforcement agencies.
Connely called himself “a man of action.” His greatest quality, he said, is what he brings right now, before the election.
“My initiatives, my unicameral testimonies and my direct actions to help clean up the voter rolls means one thing,” he said. “I do not just promise to protect the citizens of Nebraska; I am doing it right now.”
Stopping “socialist spread” and preparing Nebraskans for what’s ahead are the reasons why Connely is running for governor.
“We are not prepared,” he said. “All of the other socialist trash going on in education, medical mandates, the attack on the Second Amendment rights, our elections ... are all steps taken by our enemies to weaken us. This is not political for me. It is for survival.”
Connely is worth supporting because he’s not promising action if he gets elected, but instead is acting now, he said.
Plans for Connely if he is elected include lowering property taxes; enforcing First Amendment rights and stopping forced gender pronoun usage; banning transgenders from female sports; making transgender hormonal treatment and surgery for minors felony child abuse; and protecting agricultural industries from foreign control.
Troy Wentz
Wentz, a resident of Sterling, said what makes him a candidate worth supporting is something the voters should decide.
He supports property tax relief and the Keystone XL pipeline, along with standing up to a left-wing agenda, referring to Democrats as “Demon crats.” Wentz, who hasn’t held any previous offices, encouraged voters to visit his website, troywe.xyz.
Other candidates
Also looking to secure the Republican nomination for Nebraska governor are Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha and Donna Carpenter of Lincoln. Campaigns for Thibodeau and Carpenter were contacted, but neither provided comments for this story.
Thibodeau told the Daily News in February that a focus of her campaign has been to meet as many Nebraskans as she can by traveling the entire state. She has served as a state senator and chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.
Plans for Thibodeau include controlling spending, avoiding the indoctrination of students and keeping young people in Nebraska.
The winner of the May primary will oppose either state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue or Roy Harris of Linwood, the two Democratic candidates for governor, in the November general election. The winner of the general election will succeed Ricketts, whose term expires in January 2023.
Jim Pillen
Education: Pillen graduated from Columbus Lakeview High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Kansas State.
Background: Pillen is a Christian, conservative Republican, livestock producer, businessman, farmer and veterinarian. He played football under coach Tom Osborne at Nebraska and became a veterinarian. He then partnered with his father, Dale, to raise 60 sows and 1,200 market hogs on a dirt lot on the family’s farm. Pillen founded Pillen Family Farms, a family-owned, family-run business that has created more than 1,000 Nebraska jobs.
Family: Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, have four children — Sarah, Brock, Polly and Izic — and seven grandchildren: Will, Halle, Eloise, Henry, Harrison, Ava and Thomas.
Charles Herbster
Education: Herbster graduated from Falls City High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a year. He left the university because he thought he could succeed on his own.
Background: Herbster became involved with the Conklin Co. and eventually was able to buy the company. Herbster has affiliates across the country who use and sell Conklin products. To honor the family who owned the company before Herbster bought it, he said, he kept the headquarters and operations centers where they were when the purchase was made — Kansas City, Missouri.
Herbster got started in the cattle business at a young age and is now heavily involved in Black Angus breeding. He also operates his family’s farming and ranching operations, raising alfalfa, corn and soybeans.
Brett Lindstrom
Education: Lindstrom graduated from Millard West High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played for the Huskers.
Family: Lindstrom lives in Omaha with his wife, Leigh, and their three children: Colette, Barron and Olivia.
Background: Lindstrom is a state senator, serving District 18 in Douglas County.
Breland Ridenour
Background: Ridenour has an extensive technology background. He is an IT manager for a Nebraska company and was previously employed at Nebraska Medicine and as a Department of Defense contractor with the U.S. Air Force.
Family: Ridenour is married with two children and lives in Elkhorn. He and his wife are members of Westside Church, where they regularly attend.
Lela McNinch
Education: McNinch is a graduate of York College and also earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Background: Born in the Sandhills of Custer County, McNinch is a lifelong Nebraskan and conservative who has served Nebraskans behind the scenes for 28 years. She began her professional career in York, where she lived for 42 years before moving to Grand Island and eventually to Lincoln, where she now lives with her husband.
McNinch served as a corrections officer for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She spent 12 years as an emergency preparedness response specialist and crisis negotiator. She also served Hall County and the City of Grand Island as a local emergency manager and 911 director.
McNinch also served as director of school safety/security for the Nebraska Department of Education for more than 10 years. She is now a small-business owner and president and chief executive officer of Global Strategic Security Solutions. She also works as an adjunct professor in the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology for the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a subject matter expert on school violence.
Family: McNinch and her husband, Jerry, have five daughters and seven grandchildren.
Michael Connely
Education: Connely attended multiple colleges and universities. He majored and earned degrees in aviation electronics, military intelligence and military police, medical laboratory, natural sciences, sociology, political science, economics, business and education.
Background: Connely is employed as a remote educational director, educational tour director, small-scale agribusiness owner, book publisher, Veterans Affairs pensioner and entrepreneur.