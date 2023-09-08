On Friday, Sept. 15, the Norfolk Arts Center will host a reception for the opening of the fall exhibition “Crossing the Line” from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition was organized under the aegis of the E. Smith Conference on World Affairs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The exhibition was financed by a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council. It showcases the work of artists displaced by turbulent historical events, including the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The exhibition features the work of six immigrant artists now residing in the United States, prints from a group of students and professors from the Wroclaw Art Academy in Poland and photographs created by the Mykolaiv Young Photographers’ Group from Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

The exhibition has been traveling through Nebraska public libraries and art centers since April. “Crossing the Line” will be in the main gallery and atrium at the arts center through Wednesday, Nov. 29.

After the opening reception, Fresh Fridays will take place, featuring an open-air celebration of music, poetry, comedy and more. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, Fresh Friday will move inside the center. The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

The gallery and atrium are free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call NAC at 402-371-7199.

