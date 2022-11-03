LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 44% very short, 41% short, 15% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 80%, ahead of 70% last year and 61% for the five-year average.

— Soybeans harvested was 97%, ahead of 91% last year and 89% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 23% poor, 40% fair, 21% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, ahead of 89% last year, and near 90% average.

— Sorghum mature was 98%, equal to both last year and average. Harvested was 75%, near 77% last year, but ahead of 65% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 44% very poor, 38% poor, 16% fair, 2% good and 0% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Tags

In other news

Wisner beef packer given grant

Wisner beef packer given grant

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced that the Biden-Harris administration is investing $20.6 million in two grant projects in Nebraska through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear state operator said Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again.