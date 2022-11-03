LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 44% very short, 41% short, 15% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 38% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 80%, ahead of 70% last year and 61% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans harvested was 97%, ahead of 91% last year and 89% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 23% poor, 40% fair, 21% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, ahead of 89% last year, and near 90% average.
— Sorghum mature was 98%, equal to both last year and average. Harvested was 75%, near 77% last year, but ahead of 65% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 44% very poor, 38% poor, 16% fair, 2% good and 0% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.