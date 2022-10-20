Crop report for week ending Oct. 16

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 36% short, 18% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 47% very short, 37% short, 16% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 18% very poor, 18% poor, 25% fair, 32% good and 7% excellent. Corn mature was 94%, near 95% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Harvested was 46%, ahead of 39% last year and 32% average.

— Soybeans harvested was 76%, near 74% last year, and ahead of 57% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 19% poor, 36% fair, 28% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 94%, near 92% both last year and average. Emerged was 73%, near 74% last year and 72% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 40% very poor, 24% poor, 17% fair, 15% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum mature was 87%, behind 93% both last year and average. Harvested was 34%, well behind 55% last year, and near 36% average.

— Dry edible beans harvested was 85%, near 88% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 52% very poor, 31% poor, 14% fair, 3% good and 0% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

