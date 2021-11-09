LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 29% short, 63% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 40% short, 49% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 82%, behind 92% last year, but near 78% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans harvested was 95%, behind 100% last year, and near 96% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 31% fair, 47% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, near 93% last year and 95% average.
— Sorghum harvested was 85%, behind 95% last year, but ahead of 80% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 19% poor, 51% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent.