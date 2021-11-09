LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 29% short, 63% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 40% short, 49% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 82%, behind 92% last year, but near 78% for the five-year average.

— Soybeans harvested was 95%, behind 100% last year, and near 96% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 11% poor, 31% fair, 47% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, near 93% last year and 95% average.

— Sorghum harvested was 85%, behind 95% last year, but ahead of 80% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 19% poor, 51% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Nebraska Childhood Advocacy Center assisted by United Way

Northeast Nebraska Childhood Advocacy Center assisted by United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center provides hope and healing to victims of child abuse. Utilizing a joint investigative team approach, child advocacy centers are facility-based community partnerships dedicated…

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands. At least eight people were killed and many more hurt, authorities said.

Wayne State expands RHOP health program

Wayne State expands RHOP health program

Wayne State College’s Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) was recently expanded to include a path to a doctor of occupational therapy degree in partnership with University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

Barriers, crowd control in focus in Houston concert deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.