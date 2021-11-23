Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 30% short, 61% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 38% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 95%, near 98% last year and 94% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 24% fair, 52% good and 11% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 95%, behind 100% last year, but near 94% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 13% very poor, 15% poor, 55% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent.