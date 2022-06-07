For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 25% short, 62% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 32% short, 51% adequate and 1% surplus.
The field office in Lincoln reported these state updates:
— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 13% excellent. Corn emerged was 88%, behind 93% last year, and near 89% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 16% fair, 67% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans planted was 96%, near 97% last year, but ahead of 90% average. Emerged was 75%, behind 82% last year, but near 71% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 17% poor, 34% fair, 24% good and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 74%, near 75% last year and 73% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 24% fair, 71% good and 1% excellent.
— Sorghum planted was 77%, ahead of 69% last year and 72% average.
— Oats condition rated 10% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 45% good and 7% excellent. Oats emerged was 95%, near 98% last year, and equal to average. Headed was 14%, well behind 50% last year and 41% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 40%, near 43% last year, but ahead of 27% average. Emerged was 13%, near 9% last year and 10% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 19% poor, 43% fair, 26% good and 2% excellent.