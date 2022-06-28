LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Crop progress information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 37% short, 42% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 35% short, 43% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 24% fair, 51% good and 13% excellent.

— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 26% fair, 50% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 97%, near 98% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Blooming was 6%, behind 20% last year and 15% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 18% poor, 44% fair, 19% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 1%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 57% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 1%, equal to last year, and near 4% average.

— Oats condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 24% fair, 45% good and 4% excellent. Oats headed was 93%, near 92% last year, and ahead of 87% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 23% fair, 58% good and 12% excellent. Dry edible beans planted was 96%. Emerged was 85%, near 89% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 29% poor, 33% fair, 24% good and 2% excellent.

