LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 30% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 30% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 20% fair, 57% good and 11% excellent. Corn emerged was 98%, near 100% last year, and equal to the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 20% fair, 57% good and 11% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, equal to last year, and near 92% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 19% poor, 41% fair, 22% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 95%, near 97% last year, and equal to average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 26% fair, 61% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 95%, near 96% last year, and equal to average. Headed was 1%, equal to last year, and near 2% average.
— Oats condition rated 7% very poor, 13% poor, 22% fair, 52% good and 6% excellent. Oats headed was 73%, behind 81% last year, and near 77% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 87%, near 89% last year. Emerged was 60%, behind 67% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 21% poor, 32% fair, 33% good and 4% excellent.