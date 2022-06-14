LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 24% short, 65% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 30% short, 56% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 23% fair, 52% good and 13% excellent. Corn emerged was 92%, behind 98% last year, and near 95% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 57% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 89%, near 90% last year and 85% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 18% poor, 34% fair, 25% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 87%, near 91% last year, and equal to average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 11% poor, 30% fair, 55% good and 3% excellent. Sorghum planted was 90%, ahead of 85% last year, and near 86% average.
— Oats condition rated 11% very poor, 14% poor, 20% fair, 45% good and 10% excellent. Oats headed was 40%, well behind 68% last year and 60% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 66%, near 70% last year, but ahead of 48% average. Emerged was 26%, behind 41% last year, but near 22% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 15% poor, 31% fair, 39% good and 5% excellent.