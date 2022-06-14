LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 24% short, 65% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 30% short, 56% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 23% fair, 52% good and 13% excellent. Corn emerged was 92%, behind 98% last year, and near 95% for the five-year average.

— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 57% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 89%, near 90% last year and 85% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 18% poor, 34% fair, 25% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 87%, near 91% last year, and equal to average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 11% poor, 30% fair, 55% good and 3% excellent. Sorghum planted was 90%, ahead of 85% last year, and near 86% average.

— Oats condition rated 11% very poor, 14% poor, 20% fair, 45% good and 10% excellent. Oats headed was 40%, well behind 68% last year and 60% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 66%, near 70% last year, but ahead of 48% average. Emerged was 26%, behind 41% last year, but near 22% average.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 15% poor, 31% fair, 39% good and 5% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, June 13. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session. The p…

North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and non-revolutionary acts," state media reported Monday, as Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a COVID-19 outbrea…

How gardeners can control pests and also protect pollinators

How gardeners can control pests and also protect pollinators

Picture this: You’ve planted some milkweed, bee balm or California lilac, and you’re delighted to see bees and butterflies fluttering about your garden. You feel good about nourishing pollinators and love the life those plants attract to your yard.

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer touris…