LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 39% short, 30% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 39% short, 31% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 10% very poor, 12% poor, 24% fair, 40% good and 14% excellent. Corn silking was 84%, behind 95% last year and 90% for the five-year average. Dough was 21%, behind 37% last year and 32% average.

— Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 26% fair, 44% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 85%, behind 94% last year, and near 87% average. Setting pods was 50%, behind 64% last year, and near 54% average.

— Winter wheat harvested was 92%, near 94% last year and 88% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 25% poor, 31% fair, 28% good and 8% excellent. Sorghum headed was 32%, behind 45% both last year and average. Coloring was 2%, near 3% both last year and average.

— Oats harvested was 82%, near 86% last year and 84% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 28% fair, 53% good and 10% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 68%, behind 77% last year. Setting pods was 19%, well behind 39% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 34% very poor, 28% poor, 25% fair, 11% good and 2% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.

