LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 33% short, 40% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 26% fair, 51% good and 11% excellent. Corn silking was 1%, near 2% last year, and behind 6% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 49% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 25%, behind 43% last year and 31% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 28% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 15% good and 2% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 22%, ahead of 6% last year and 11% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 59% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum headed was 4%, near 2% last year and 6% average.
— Oats condition rated 13% very poor, 16% poor, 27% fair, 42% good and 2% excellent. Oats headed was 95%, near 97% last year and 94% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 32% fair, 64% good and 0% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 93%, near 95% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 24% very poor, 32% poor, 31% fair, 12% good and 1% excellent.