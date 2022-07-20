LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
—Topsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 22% very short, 38% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 49% good and 15% excellent. Corn silking was 45%, near 49% last year and 48% for the five-year average. Dough was 1%, near 3% both last year and average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 24% fair, 50% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 55%, behind 72% last year and 63% average. Setting pods was 14%, behind 28% last year and 19% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 19% very poor, 22% poor, 36% fair, 20% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 61%, ahead of 55% last year, and near 60% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 15% poor, 30% fair, 43% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 10%, near 7% last year, but behind 15% average.
— Oats condition rated 12% very poor, 19% poor, 34% fair, 32% good and 3% excellent. Oats harvested was 20%, behind 35% last year, and well behind 40% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 55% good and 9% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 16%, near 14% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 23% very poor, 25% poor, 37% fair, 13% good and 2% excellent.
Data was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.