LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 39% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 39% short, 24% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 12% very poor, 14% poor, 27% fair, 36% good and 11% excellent. Corn silking was 95%, behind 100% last year, and near 99% for the five-year average. Dough was 64%, behind 78% last year and 71% average. Dented was 17%, near 16% last year and 18% average.

— Soybean condition rated 8% very poor, 12% poor, 32% fair, 38% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 88%, equal to last year, and ahead of 82% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 15% very poor, 31% poor, 33% fair, 15% good and 6% excellent. Sorghum headed was 63%, well behind 87% last year and 85% average. Coloring was 10%, behind 17% last year and 16% average.

— Oats harvested was 96%, near 95% both last year and average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 22% fair, 65% good and 5% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 93%, near 90% last year. Setting pods was 54%, well behind 81% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 44% very poor, 29% poor, 21% fair, 5% good and 1% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.

