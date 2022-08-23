LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 43% very short, 36% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 39% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 14% very poor, 16% poor, 28% fair, 31% good and 11% excellent. Corn dough was 78%, behind 88% last year and 85% for the five-year average. Dented was 39%, near 38% both last year and average. Mature was 3%, near 1% both last year and average.
— Soybean condition rated 9% very poor, 13% poor, 32% fair, 36% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 93%, near 92% last year and 90% average. Dropping leaves was 3%, near 4% last year and 2% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 20% very poor, 32% poor, 28% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 75%, well behind 95% last year, and behind 94% average. Coloring was 17%, behind 33% last year and 32% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 4% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 63% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 96%, near 94% last year. Setting pods was 67%, well behind 89% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 53% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 4% good, and 0% excellent.
