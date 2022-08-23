LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 43% very short, 36% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 40% very short, 39% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 14% very poor, 16% poor, 28% fair, 31% good and 11% excellent. Corn dough was 78%, behind 88% last year and 85% for the five-year average. Dented was 39%, near 38% both last year and average. Mature was 3%, near 1% both last year and average.

— Soybean condition rated 9% very poor, 13% poor, 32% fair, 36% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 93%, near 92% last year and 90% average. Dropping leaves was 3%, near 4% last year and 2% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 20% very poor, 32% poor, 28% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 75%, well behind 95% last year, and behind 94% average. Coloring was 17%, behind 33% last year and 32% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 4% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 63% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 96%, near 94% last year. Setting pods was 67%, well behind 89% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 53% very poor, 28% poor, 15% fair, 4% good, and 0% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

In other news

GOP to meet

GOP to meet

The Madison County Republicans will be meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at noon at Black Cow Fat Pig. “Truth in Taxation” will be discussed with the Platte Institute and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. Those interested are invited.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.

Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

Most in US say they want stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (AP) — Most U.S. adults want to see gun laws made stricter and think gun violence is increasing nationwide, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.