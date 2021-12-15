American Mothers, a national nonprofit with a rich 86-year legacy, has named Crofton resident Joyce Stevens as the president of its organization dedicated to recognizing the vocation of motherhood.
The organization has annually awarded the prestigious Mother of the Year award since its inception and has brought mothers together from all over the country through its network.
For Stevens, her journey with the organization began when she was nominated for Nebraska Mother of the Year in 2003 and continued forward as the president of the Nebraska Association of American Mothers.
“Nebraska has a strong AMI chapter and, after going to the first gathering, a brunch in my honor, I met other members from across Nebraska,” Stevens said. “I could tell immediately the respect they had for each other. I only knew one person in a room full of strangers, but I was drawn in by their kindness.”
As Stevens steps into the role, she said she is most looking forward to recognizing and acknowledging mothers, connecting with and building up AMI members, and making a change in the world through the Golden Rule program and the grants given to Mothers of the Year, which are given to a nonprofit of choice that benefits families and children.
“It is all very rewarding and exactly what we are meant to do during our life on earth,” Stevens said.
“Sometimes everyday life can become pretty crazy and exhausting, and you may forget to simply be happy,” she said.
“Getting together or visiting with AMI friends always makes me happy and helps me realize that just being a mom is special enough,” Stevens said.
She said there is nothing more important than being a mom and making memories.
“I know you’ve heard this before: Don’t worry if you aren’t a perfect mother. There’s a million ways to be a good one. I want all moms to remember this as they raise their kids. If you are having a difficult day, call another mom,” she said.
Visit www.americanmothers.org to learn more about American Mothers Inc.