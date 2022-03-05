CROFTON — Crofton Community Schools recently announced an election for its $18.9 million school bond issue that would construct a new section for the elementary onto the high school. The current elementary, which is located at 1301 W. Fifth St., is around 60 years old.
Chris Look, the superintendent for Crofton Community Schools, said the changes are needed.
“For both buildings, there's a lack of space. We’re pretty much maxed out as far as classrooms go and everything like that, like the office areas,” Look said.
According to Look, Crofton Community Schools has seen a steady increase in enrollment over the years.
“We actually gained students during COVID-19,” Look said.
Crofton Community Schools has around 340 students enrolled between its two schools.
Some of the rooms in the elementary have many purposes. The elementary uses its gymnasium as a cafeteria, and the media room shares a room with the office. There is also a lack of storage space available in the building.
“We want strong education to continue,” Look said. “We want them to have great facilities where they don't have to worry about lack of space or lack of opportunities, both on the academic and extracurricular side.”
According to Look, the changes needed in the elementary building are also safety-related. There are concerns for a more secure entrance and a need for more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility. There is also no fire sprinkler system in the building.
Look said after multiple public meetings, it was determined that adding onto the high school was the most feasible option.
“It makes sense, to have them all in one building. And it just makes it easier access for everybody,” Look said.
While the main changes are happening to the elementary, additions will be made to the high school as well, Look said.
The add-ons to the high school include new locker rooms and an additional gym with a stage. Additions will be made to the weight room, wrestling room and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) classrooms.
While the bond would have a 24-cent tax levy increase, Look said the district waited to move forward with the bond until LB 2 was enacted. LB 2 states that agricultural land for bond purposes is only counted at 50%.
Crofton Community Schools is not the only rural school that is taking advantage of LB 2. Recently, Battle Creek Public Schools also announced a school bond election for its elementary building.
If the Crofton bond passes, construction would take around 2½ years. If it doesn’t pass, then it's back to the drawing board for the school, Look said.
“The board and admin will regroup and take a look at everything the board is committed to (such as) meeting the needs of the students,” Look said. “So one way or another, whether it's to run the bond again or to look at some other options, they're going to move forward with meeting those needs.”
The last day to vote for the school bond is on Tuesday, March 15.