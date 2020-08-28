Two Northeast Nebraska schools reported COVID-19 cases Thursday, causing one to close and the other to order individual quarantines.
Crofton Community School announced that one positive COVID-19 case was discovered at the junior/senior high school.
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) and the school district requested the individual to self-isolate, while family and other close contacts were asked to self-quarantine, according to a media release.
The NCDHD and the school district won’t be releasing the identity of the positive individual or any identifying factors. It’s unknown how many close contacts were ordered to quarantine, but anyone who was within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the individual was contacted.
Pender Public Schools’ preschool announced it would be closing Friday through Wednesday, Sept. 9, because of a positive COVID-19 case among staff and also due to substitute teacher shortages.
No preschool students have been exposed, according to the district website. The preschool is scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 10.